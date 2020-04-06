These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), Edison International (EIX)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are 24.05% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.97% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 22.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.38% and -5.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Barclays recommended the NLOK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the NLOK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.87.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 212.50% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, down -48.00% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 137 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,596,276 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 938,829. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,785 and 2,586 in purchases and sales respectively.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), on the other hand, is trading around $49.36 with a market cap of $18.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Edison International over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 38,511 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 213.92k shares after the latest sales, with 22.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 362.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edison International having a total of 903 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.91 million shares worth more than $2.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.