These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 86.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.95% or -$3.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 88.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.84% and 16.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the TDOC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Berenberg had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 31, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TDOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $156.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.90. The forecasts give the Teladoc Health Inc. stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.22% or -85.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.11, up 31.30% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 98 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 407,780 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 338,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 142,019 and 69,983 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 1,982 shares worth $250743.0 at $126.51 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,565 TDOC shares valued at $456320.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $128.00 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $102.69 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $207947.0 while Levy Lewis, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares on Jan 02 for $170100.0 with each share fetching $84.00.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), on the other hand, is trading around $154.20 with a market cap of $13.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $280.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Align Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 233,842 shares. Insider sales totaled 169,382 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.55M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.10% with a share float percentage of 72.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Align Technology Inc. having a total of 977 institutions that hold shares in the company.