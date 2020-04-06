These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW), New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares are -22.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.83% or -$1.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.05% and -22.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Raymond James recommended the WLTW stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 02, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WLTW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $157.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $196.31. The forecasts give the Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock a price target range of $250.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $180.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.16% or 12.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.75, up from the $1.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.76, up 4.70% from $9.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 170,200 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,939. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 117,773 and 1,189 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gunn Joseph, a Head of North America at the company, sold 2,690 shares worth $508598.0 at $189.07 per share on Nov 20. The CAO & Head of HR had earlier sold another 36,557 WLTW shares valued at $7.06 million on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $192.99 per share. Gunn Joseph (Head of North America) sold 3,214 shares at $185.59 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $596486.0 while THOMAS PAUL D, (Director) sold 2,350 shares on Nov 04 for $446218.0 with each share fetching $189.88.

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.20 with a market cap of $6.08M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at New Concept Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.06M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 59.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 2.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Concept Energy Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.