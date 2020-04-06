Things appear to be looking up for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) is 50.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.05% off its average median price target of $329.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.97% off the consensus price target high of $364.79 offered by analysts, but current levels are 88.21% higher than the price target low of $279.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.93, the stock is -18.94% and -16.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.69 million and changing -15.52% at the moment leaves the stock 51.49% off its SMA200. GSX registered a gain of 133.38% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.25.

The stock witnessed a -22.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.55%, and is -21.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has around 1746 employees, a market worth around $7.91B and $299.10M in sales. and $299.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 304.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.05% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Analyst Forecasts

GSX Techedu Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 181.00% year-over-year.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), with institutional investors hold 39.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.29M, and float is at 142.79M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 39.43% of the Float.