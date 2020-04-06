This Could Be A Brutal Week For Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares are -33.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.07% or $0.95 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.98% and -25.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the APO stock is a Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the APO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.46. The forecasts give the Apollo Global Management Inc. stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.67% or -14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.70% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.47, up 6.40% from $2.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,274,343 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,621,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,122,771 and 6,649,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROWAN MARC J, a Senior Managing Director at the company, sold 238,088 shares worth $10.18 million at $42.78 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 2,185 APO shares valued at $58973.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $26.99 per share. ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) sold 104,460 shares at $42.92 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $4.48 million while ROWAN MARC J, (Senior Managing Director) sold 87,835 shares on Mar 03 for $3.82 million with each share fetching $43.45.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), on the other hand, is trading around $4.79 with a market cap of $605.41M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Bloom Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 14,998,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,389,916 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.42M shares after the latest sales, with -31,857.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.30% with a share float percentage of 70.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 8.92 million shares worth more than $66.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.01 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.