This Could Be A Brutal Week For Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares are -86.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.40% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.25% down YTD and -86.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.32% and -52.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the LPI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.92. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 92.07.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.12, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, down -8.00% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,288,927 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 754,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,929,309 and 71,784 in purchases and sales respectively.

Albrecht William E, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $99485.0 at $0.99 per share on Feb 28. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 LPI shares valued at $100000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $1.00 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), on the other hand, is trading around $15.51 with a market cap of $3.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXTA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $279.7 million. This represented a 74.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.1 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.82 billion from $6.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $573.1 million, significantly higher than the $496.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $460.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 73,096 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,898 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 233.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. having a total of 540 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 24.26 million shares worth more than $737.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 10.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $603.36 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.