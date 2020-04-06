This Could Be A Brutal Week For Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares are -40.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.13% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.41% down YTD and -40.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.70% and -31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 30, 2017, Raymond James recommended the PSEC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 22, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $3.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -11.70% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,701,993 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,017,730 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eliasek M Grier, a CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $445000.0 at $4.45 per share on Mar 24. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER had earlier bought another 342,112 PSEC shares valued at $1.59 million on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $4.63 per share. Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 1,041,977 shares at $4.14 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $4.31 million while Barry John F, (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 2,300,000 shares on Mar 20 for $11.44 million with each share fetching $4.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), on the other hand, is trading around $139.66 with a market cap of $133.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $146.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.43 billion. This represented a 43.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.29 billion from $37.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $101.0 million while total current assets were at $13.71 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.84 billion, significantly lower than the $5.52 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.8 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at Eli Lilly and Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 311,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,461,215 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.85M shares after the latest sales, with -62.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 955.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eli Lilly and Company having a total of 2,137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 114.56 million shares worth more than $15.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lilly Endowment, Inc held 11.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 70.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 billion and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.