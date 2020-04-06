This Could Be A Brutal Week For TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares are -86.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.18% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -86.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.04% and -74.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the TTI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 13, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TTI stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.70. The forecasts give the TETRA Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $2.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.44% or 74.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, down -11.90% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 299,904 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 157,223. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 299,904 and 141,805 in purchases and sales respectively.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), on the other hand, is trading around $9.90 with a market cap of $463.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Core Laboratories N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,268 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,158 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 776.02k shares after the latest sales, with 11.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 43.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Core Laboratories N.V. having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $179.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.82 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.