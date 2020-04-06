Companies

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – BCE Inc. (BCE), CRH plc (CRH)

By Andrew Francis

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) shares are -12.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.05% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.26% and -13.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, National Bank Financial recommended the BCE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 17, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BCE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.54. The forecasts give the BCE Inc. stock a price target range of $51.89 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.06. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.09% or -0.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 2.90% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), on the other hand, is trading around $25.87 with a market cap of $21.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.01 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.60% with a share float percentage of 776.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRH plc having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.44 million shares worth more than $461.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 37.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the investment firm holding over 9.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $401.89 million and represent 32.72% of shares outstanding.

