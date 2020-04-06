Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -23.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.41% or -$4.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.12% and -21.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Citigroup recommended the GDDY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $52.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.75. The forecasts give the GoDaddy Inc. stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.61% or 16.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 9.00% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 752,678 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 335,411. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,166 and 142,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelly Nima, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 661 shares worth $40486.0 at $61.25 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 3,749 GDDY shares valued at $206063.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $54.96 per share. Kelly Nima (Chief Legal Officer) sold 700 shares at $68.90 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $48230.0 while Winborne Raymond E Jr, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,305 shares on Mar 03 for $158815.0 with each share fetching $68.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), on the other hand, is trading around $57.82 with a market cap of $12.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 257 times at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 122 times and accounting for 50,386,540 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,714,769 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 135 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with -100.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.60% with a share float percentage of 113.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $177.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.36 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.