Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – RealPage Inc. (RP), China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) shares are -7.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.74% or -$1.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.26% and -22.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the RP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, DA Davidson had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the RP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.25. The forecasts give the RealPage Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.54% or 19.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.10% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.94, up 17.50% from $1.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 111 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 710,474 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,914,801. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 644,710 and 771,289 in purchases and sales respectively.

WINN STEPHEN T, a Chairman President & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $2.66 million at $53.26 per share on Mar 31. The Chairman President & CEO had earlier sold another 100,000 RP shares valued at $4.89 million on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $48.91 per share. Monk David G (EVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 62,829 shares at $53.65 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $3.37 million while Glover Ashley Chaffin, (President) sold 2,460 shares on Mar 11 for $145386.0 with each share fetching $59.10.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.77 with a market cap of $45.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 8.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 68726.0 shares worth more than $268031.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Squarepoint Ops LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15729.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61343.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.