Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – SVMK Inc. (SVMK), Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares are -34.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.99% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.23% and -32.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the SVMK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 15, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SVMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the SVMK Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.7% or 35.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, up 22.50% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 88 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,338,188 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,751,045. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,118,353 and 867,728 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hale Thomas E, a President at the company, sold 27,704 shares worth $575069.0 at $20.76 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier sold another 45,000 SVMK shares valued at $804218.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $17.87 per share. Schoenstein John S (Chief Sales Officer) sold 7,457 shares at $20.91 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $155902.0 while Patel Dharti, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,236 shares on Feb 20 for $46719.0 with each share fetching $20.89.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), on the other hand, is trading around $150.11 with a market cap of $22.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $174.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 134 times at Veeva Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 68 times and accounting for 200,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 154,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 705.98k shares after the latest sales, with -442.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 131.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veeva Systems Inc. having a total of 885 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.82 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 10.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.