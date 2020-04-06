Companies

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), China Mobile Limited (CHL)

By Sue Brooks

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) shares are -28.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.83% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.89% and -24.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.33. The forecasts give the Vertiv Holdings Co. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.42% or 12.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL), on the other hand, is trading around $39.11 with a market cap of $163.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 74.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 1.12B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Mobile Limited having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $785.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 17.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $402.38 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.

