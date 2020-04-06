Top attractive stock of the week – Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is -65.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $114.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.54% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.6% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -26.36% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.59, the stock is 25.59% and -40.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 million and changing 8.74% at the moment leaves the stock -61.70% off its SMA200. FANG registered -68.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.58.

The stock witnessed a -45.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.54%, and is 32.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.52% over the week and 18.20% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $5.44B and $3.96B in sales. and $3.96B in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.15 and Fwd P/E is 5.77. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.11% and -72.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Top Institutional Holders

831 institutions hold shares in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 103.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.08M, and float is at 155.03M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 102.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.58 million shares valued at $1.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.37% of the FANG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.04 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 11.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 15.32 million shares representing 9.68% and valued at over $1.42 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.85% of the shares totaling 10.85 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 4,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $81839.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52130.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Stice Travis D. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 17,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $28.40 per share for $487001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 477305.0 shares of the FANG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Pantermuehl Russell (Exec. VP & Chief Engineer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $104.25 for $312759.0. The insider now directly holds 102,107 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) that is trading -60.73% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -49.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.67% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.