Unsafe At Current Price? – Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are -1.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.81% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.65% down YTD and -0.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.62% and -6.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Stifel recommended the CL stock is a Buy, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $67.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.24. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.91, up 2.30% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,383,394 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,950,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 241,443 and 494,093 in purchases and sales respectively.

COOK IAN M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 1,750 shares worth $119030.0 at $68.02 per share on Mar 17. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 17,750 CL shares valued at $1.17 million on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $65.84 per share. COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) sold 17,750 shares at $64.72 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $1.15 million while Marsili Daniel B, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 831 shares on Mar 16 for $52353.0 with each share fetching $63.00.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), on the other hand, is trading around $32.41 with a market cap of $23.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aflac Incorporated (AFL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AFL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $276.0 million. This represented a 95.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.6 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.46 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Aflac Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 1,289,785 shares. Insider sales totaled 845,985 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 61.28M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.20% with a share float percentage of 665.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aflac Incorporated having a total of 1,411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.8 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 56.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 billion and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.