Unsafe At Current Price? – KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares are -89.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.07% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -90.28% down YTD and -88.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.31% and -68.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 30, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the KLXE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Gabelli & Co had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 91.75.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -107.70% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.45, down -30.10% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 791,360 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,528. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 217,461 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Presto Peter V, a Director at the company, bought 300 shares worth $1500.0 at $5.00 per share on Dec 06. The VP and General Manager had earlier bought another 217,461 KLXE shares valued at $360985.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $1.66 per share. Roberts Gary J (VP and General Manager) bought 6,028 shares at $4.93 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $29718.0 while MCCAFFREY THOMAS P, (SVP and CFO) bought 75,000 shares on Dec 06 for $393945.0 with each share fetching $5.25.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), on the other hand, is trading around $26.21 with a market cap of $6.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NRG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $95.0 million. This represented a 95.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.53 billion from $9.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.41 billion, significantly higher than the $1.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.19 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at NRG Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 897,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 667,201 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2M shares after the latest sales, with 51.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 248.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRG Energy Inc. having a total of 706 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.43 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $779.15 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.