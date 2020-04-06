Unsafe At Current Price? – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), BRF S.A. (BRFS)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) shares are -18.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.72% or -$1.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.58% down YTD and -19.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.24% and -19.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Longbow recommended the MCD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $160.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $213.57. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.93.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.50% in the current quarter to $1.75, up from the $1.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.55, down -3.30% from $7.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $2.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,124 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 194,953. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 65,323 and 40,456 in purchases and sales respectively.

Henry Daniel, a EVP – Chief Info. Officer at the company, sold 3,035 shares worth $654164.0 at $215.54 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MCD shares valued at $192130.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $192.13 per share. DeBiase Francesca A. (EVP-Worldwide Supp Chain & Sus) sold 14,026 shares at $213.71 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $3.0 million while Hoovel Catherine A., (VP – Chief Acctg Officer) sold 2,555 shares on Jan 30 for $546770.0 with each share fetching $214.00.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.86 with a market cap of $2.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BRF S.A. (BRFS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BRFS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $259.94 million. This represented a 87.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.94 billion from $10.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $104.55 million while total current assets were at $4.29 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $552.92 million, significantly higher than the $36.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $333.56 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.80% with a share float percentage of 780.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 14.95 million shares worth more than $130.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wells Fargo & Company held 20.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 10.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.85 million and represent 13.80% of shares outstanding.