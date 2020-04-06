Unsafe At Current Price? – New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) shares are -31.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.59% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.37% down YTD and -30.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.95% and -29.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the NYCB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.86.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, up 8.80% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 787,391 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 500,893. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 273,952 and 130,533 in purchases and sales respectively.

Savarese Lawrence J., a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $29043.0 at $9.68 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 NYCB shares valued at $20400.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $10.20 per share.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), on the other hand, is trading around $114.67 with a market cap of $67.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.18 billion. This represented a 83.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $13.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $78.45 billion from $77.99 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.91 billion, significantly higher than the $6.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.24 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Caterpillar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 230,066 shares. Insider sales totaled 161,657 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 984.65k shares after the latest sales, with 14.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.40% with a share float percentage of 561.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caterpillar Inc. having a total of 2,087 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.16 million shares worth more than $7.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 44.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.61 billion and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.