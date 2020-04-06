Unsafe At Current Price? – Tenaris S.A. (TS), Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares are -45.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.24% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.81% and -28.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the TS stock is a In-line, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.75. The forecasts give the Tenaris S.A. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.51% or -10.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, down -2.90% from $1.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.02 for the next year.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), on the other hand, is trading around $28.57 with a market cap of $9.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $269.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huazhu Group Limited having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company.