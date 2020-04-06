Unsafe At Current Price? – The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Amphenol Corporation (APH)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are -38.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.66% or -$4.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.68% and -40.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Needham recommended the TTD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on April 01, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TTD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $160.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $205.88. The forecasts give the The Trade Desk Inc. stock a price target range of $340.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $164.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.83% or 2.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 96.00% in the current quarter to $0.69, up from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.89, up 36.10% from $2.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 176 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,454 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 260,815. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,128 and 56,259 in purchases and sales respectively.

Paley Eric B, a Director at the company, sold 1,906 shares worth $540434.0 at $283.54 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 77,698 TTD shares valued at $21.32 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $274.39 per share. Falk Thomas (Director) sold 28,825 shares at $280.22 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $8.08 million while Paley Eric B, (Director) sold 400 shares on Mar 02 for $113301.0 with each share fetching $283.25.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), on the other hand, is trading around $68.42 with a market cap of $21.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Amphenol Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 763,199 shares. Insider sales totaled 663,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 7.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 296.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amphenol Corporation having a total of 1,029 institutions that hold shares in the company.