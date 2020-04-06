Unsafe At Current Price? – ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares are 15.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.57% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.53% and 2.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2018, CLSA recommended the ZTO stock is a Underperform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 23, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZTO stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $198.04. The forecasts give the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock a price target range of $228.57 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.23. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.22% or 80.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.11, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.45, up 18.80% from $6.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.91 and $2.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.17 for the next year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.23 with a market cap of $350.94M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Amyris Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 40,043,012 shares. Insider sales totaled 118,515 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 43.06M shares after the latest sales, with 14,256.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.70% with a share float percentage of 120.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company.