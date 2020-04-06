Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Vs. Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Those Ticking Clocks

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) shares are -29.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.51% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.45% and -24.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the VOD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the VOD stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.96. The forecasts give the Vodafone Group Plc stock a price target range of $30.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.88. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.24% or 19.79%.

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG), on the other hand, is trading around $72.53 with a market cap of $23.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $100.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Republic Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 214,720 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,245 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 545.6k shares after the latest sales, with 48.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 318.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Republic Services Inc. having a total of 1,027 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.16 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.