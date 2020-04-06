Volatility Returns To At Home Group Inc. (HOME), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares are -74.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.74% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.04% and -68.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the HOME stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the HOME stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.97. The forecasts give the At Home Group Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.5% or 21.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to -$0.2, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -6.30% from $0.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,582,219 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,025. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,188,317 and 4,648 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 430,098 shares worth $1.25 million at $2.90 per share on Mar 16. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 518,007 HOME shares valued at $1.22 million on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $2.35 per share. SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought 670,310 shares at $3.17 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $2.12 million while SOSIN CLIFFORD, (10% Owner) bought 200,000 shares on Oct 02 for $1.83 million with each share fetching $9.16.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), on the other hand, is trading around $13.86 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 199,885 shares. Insider sales totaled 58,917 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 703.49k shares after the latest sales, with 32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 111.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation having a total of 377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.34 million shares worth more than $425.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.4 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.