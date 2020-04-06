Volatility Returns To Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) shares are -39.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.42% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.49% and -39.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Mizuho recommended the BXP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $144.84. The forecasts give the Boston Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $159.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.77% or 23.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.60% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.54, up 3.70% from $3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $0.96. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 214,829 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 306,684. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 86,288 and 159,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

Einiger Carol B., a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $492000.0 at $123.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 BXP shares valued at $488000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $122.00 per share. BURT FRANK D (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 3,000 shares at $135.24 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $405723.0 while LABELLE MICHAEL E, (EVP and CFO) sold 16,337 shares on Feb 25 for $2.24 million with each share fetching $137.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF), on the other hand, is trading around $1.50 with a market cap of $13.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.61% with a share float percentage of 2.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.