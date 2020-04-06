Volatility Returns To Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares are -31.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.62% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.48% down YTD and -30.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.37% and -20.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $14.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.89.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,331,018 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 753,014. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 232,164 and 103,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), on the other hand, is trading around $8.80 with a market cap of $2.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHNG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $66.5 million. This represented a 87601.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $76000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.22 billion from $2.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $15.36 million while total current assets were at $25.32 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Change Healthcare Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 224.51k shares after the latest sales, with -178.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.50% with a share float percentage of 285.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Change Healthcare Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares worth more than $977.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackstone Group Inc. held 47.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hellman & Friedman LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.0 million and represent 12.06% of shares outstanding.