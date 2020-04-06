Volatility Returns To Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -54.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.17% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.38% down YTD and -55.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.28% and -34.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $11.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.22. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -48.10% in the current quarter to -$0.44, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.26, down -14.70% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.14 for the next year.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), on the other hand, is trading around $73.46 with a market cap of $117.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 35.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.43 billion. This represented a 68.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.71 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.88 billion from $41.42 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $10.09 billion, significantly higher than the $9.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.24 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Philip Morris International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 366,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 159,607 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.42M shares after the latest sales, with 8.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.40% with a share float percentage of 1.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Philip Morris International Inc. having a total of 2,263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.73 million shares worth more than $10.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 94.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.06 billion and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.