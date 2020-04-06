Volatility Returns To Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX), Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares are 1.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.93% or -$1.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.85% and 0.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 15, 2019, Stifel recommended the MLNX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Positive on February 18, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the MLNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $118.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.00. The forecasts give the Mellanox Technologies Ltd. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.09% or 1.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.90% in the current quarter to $1.71, up from the $1.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.37, up 7.90% from $7.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.49 and $1.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 131,772 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,847. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,382 and 6,097 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sultzbaugh Marc, a Sr. VP World Wide Sales at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $240024.0 at $120.01 per share on Feb 04. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,930 MLNX shares valued at $351563.0 on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $119.99 per share. Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $120.05 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $120046.0 while Sultzbaugh Marc, (Sr. VP World Wide Sales) sold 7,500 shares on Sep 05 for $819345.0 with each share fetching $109.25.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.29 with a market cap of $11.73M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.27% with a share float percentage of 12.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kitov Pharma Ltd having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 68265.0 shares worth more than $53219.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20463.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15952.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.