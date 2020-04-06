Volatility Returns To MetLife Inc. (MET), Wayfair Inc. (W)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) shares are -45.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.18% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.97% down YTD and -45.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.20% and -31.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the MET stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $27.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.11.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.50% in the current quarter to $1.47, down from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6, down -0.30% from $6.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.35 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 129 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 256,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,082. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 213,485 and 119,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCallion John D., a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,378 shares worth $275176.0 at $51.17 per share on Dec 23. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 14,200 MET shares valued at $732649.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $51.60 per share.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), on the other hand, is trading around $50.63 with a market cap of $5.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$9.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wayfair Inc. (W) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

W’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $882.91 million. This represented a 65.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.53 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.56 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.95 billion from $3.01 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $404.25 million while total current assets were at $1.38 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$196.82 million, significantly lower than the $84.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$468.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Wayfair Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 1,389,420 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,060,358 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.74M shares after the latest sales, with 26.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 63.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wayfair Inc. having a total of 427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.86 million shares worth more than $890.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.59 million and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.