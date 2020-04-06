Volatility Returns To Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares are -34.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.57% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.49% down YTD and -39.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.18% and -26.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the TCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 39 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 39 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $220.52. The forecasts give the Trip.com Group Limited stock a price target range of $276.55 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $134.96. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.04% or 83.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 136.60% in the current quarter to -$3.58, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.09, down -20.80% from $10.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.3 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.76 for the next year.

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE), on the other hand, is trading around $16.78 with a market cap of $4.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 40.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.48 million. This represented a 83.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $232.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.21 billion from $6.2 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $679.01 million, significantly higher than the $672.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $393.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Tallgrass Energy LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,439,106 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.06% with a share float percentage of 174.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tallgrass Energy LP having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 23.65 million shares worth more than $523.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackstone Group Inc. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.59 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.