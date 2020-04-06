Well positioned to deliver growth? – Baxter International Inc. (BAX), the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) shares are -2.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.97% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -4.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.04% and -7.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BAX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BAX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $81.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.71. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.22.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.20% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.51, up 2.70% from $3.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 238,878 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,632 and 99,468 in purchases and sales respectively.

STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, a Director at the company, sold 4,320 shares worth $344027.0 at $79.64 per share on Apr 01. The Director had earlier sold another 4,320 BAX shares valued at $344142.0 on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $79.66 per share. Martin Sean (SVP and General Counsel) bought 9,780 shares at $82.19 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $803818.0 while FORSYTH JOHN D, (Director) sold 1,500 shares on Mar 18 for $115050.0 with each share fetching $76.70.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.15 with a market cap of $230.66M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at the Rubicon Project Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,163 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.46M shares after the latest sales, with -10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 50.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with the Rubicon Project Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares worth more than $28.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 2.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.97 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.