Well positioned to deliver growth? – Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shares are -16.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.24% or -$3.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.20% and -24.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DUK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DUK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $76.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $101.60. The forecasts give the Duke Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $112.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.13% or -1.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.60% in the current quarter to $1.24, up from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.21, up 4.40% from $5.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 84 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 457,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,799. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,024 and 271,544 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOOD LYNN J, a Chairman, Pres & CEO at the company, sold 16,400 shares worth $1.51 million at $91.86 per share on Feb 28. The EVP & CFO had earlier sold another 282 DUK shares valued at $21153.0 on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $75.01 per share. YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CFO) sold 212 shares at $99.29 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $21049.0 while JANSON JULIA S, (EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas) sold 6,165 shares on Feb 26 for $614453.0 with each share fetching $99.67.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), on the other hand, is trading around $222.80 with a market cap of $100.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $257.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at American Tower Corporation (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 278,985 shares. Insider sales totaled 165,312 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -39.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.45M shares after the latest sales, with 21.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.30% with a share float percentage of 441.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Tower Corporation (REIT) having a total of 1,817 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.45 million shares worth more than $13.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 32.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.38 billion and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.