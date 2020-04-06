Well positioned to deliver growth? – First BanCorp. (FBP), Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) shares are -58.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.00% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.03% and -42.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2018, BofA/Merrill recommended the FBP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FBP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.40. The forecasts give the First BanCorp. stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.72% or 2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 23.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 556,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,344. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 507,038 and 34,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 27 FBP shares valued at $167.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.14 per share.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.29 with a market cap of $208.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Everi Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 334,965 shares. Insider sales totaled 184,452 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 841.38k shares after the latest sales, with 23.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 83.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.24 million shares worth more than $83.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.44 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.