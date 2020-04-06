Well positioned to deliver growth? – Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), Allergan plc (AGN)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -44.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.96% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.00% and -25.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SHO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.42.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, down -12.70% from $0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 661,882 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 610,042 and 222,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arabia John V, a President & CEO at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $434595.0 at $8.69 per share on Mar 31. The Director had earlier bought another 17,942 SHO shares valued at $150004.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $8.36 per share. PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought 12,500 shares at $6.72 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $83980.0 while PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 16 for $39173.0 with each share fetching $7.83.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), on the other hand, is trading around $175.71 with a market cap of $58.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $193.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Allergan plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 154,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,871 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 697.48k shares after the latest sales, with 30.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 328.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allergan plc having a total of 1,345 institutions that hold shares in the company.