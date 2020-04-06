What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), The Western Union Company (WU)

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares are -44.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.70% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.54% down YTD and -46.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.65% and -31.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the PLAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $28.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.74.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.46, up 31.40% from -$0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,507,429 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,433,906. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 377,485 and 724,598 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORTON DAVID H JR, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 30,806 shares worth $1.13 million at $36.60 per share on Mar 11. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 47,434 PLAN shares valued at $1.32 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $27.75 per share. CALDERONI FRANK (Chairman and CEO) sold 3,758 shares at $36.66 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $137756.0 while Ward Rob, (Director) sold 17,804 shares on Mar 04 for $794379.0 with each share fetching $44.62.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), on the other hand, is trading around $17.72 with a market cap of $7.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Western Union Company (WU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $325.2 million. This represented a 75.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.76 billion from $8.8 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $914.6 million, significantly higher than the $821.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $833.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at The Western Union Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 909,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 303,219 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.22M shares after the latest sales, with 62.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 410.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Western Union Company having a total of 798 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.36 million shares worth more than $985.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 43.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $801.16 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.