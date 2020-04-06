What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), Cree Inc. (CREE)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares are -49.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.44% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.74% and -28.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the GOOS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 30, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the GOOS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.90. The forecasts give the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.88. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.52% or -14.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), on the other hand, is trading around $33.64 with a market cap of $4.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Cree Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 15,601 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 621.41k shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 107.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cree Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.49 million shares worth more than $576.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 10.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $503.52 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.