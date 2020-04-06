What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) shares are -83.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.98% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.86% down YTD and -83.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.69% and -73.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barrington Research had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.68.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -3.00% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 36,014,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,270,215. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 738,182 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eccleshare Christopher William, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 81,454 shares worth $206869.0 at $2.54 per share on Sep 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 5,022 CCO shares valued at $12455.0 on Oct 07. The shares were sold at $2.48 per share. HOBSON ANDREW W (Director) bought 200,000 shares at $2.32 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $463360.0 while MORELAND W BENJAMIN, (Director) bought 400,000 shares on Aug 15 for $913680.0 with each share fetching $2.28.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.33 with a market cap of $101.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HSBC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13.87 billion. This represented a -83.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.57 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.96 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.10 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HSBC Holdings plc having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company.