What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares are -32.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.93% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +64.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.15% down YTD and -39.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.19% and 4.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $0.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 84.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 29,035,221 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,572,140 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, a Director at the company, bought 2,000,000 shares worth $1000000.0 at $0.50 per share on Jun 10. The Director had earlier bought another 6,000,000 DSS shares valued at $1.82 million on Nov 01. The shares were bought at $0.30 per share. SANDERS JOSEPH L. (Director) bought 1,181 shares at $0.48 per share on Jun 06 for a total of $562.0 while SANDERS JOSEPH L., (Director) bought 3,181 shares on May 20 for $3340.0 with each share fetching $1.05.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), on the other hand, is trading around $48.38 with a market cap of $25.95B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.90 and spell out a less modest performance – a -27.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $187.95 million. This represented a 92.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.29 billion from $8.11 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $14.81 million while total current assets were at $2.39 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $188.42 million, significantly higher than the $187.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $130.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Hormel Foods Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 793,965 shares. Insider sales totaled 514,943 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 258M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 48.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.50% with a share float percentage of 279.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hormel Foods Corporation having a total of 828 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.44 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 27.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 5.23% of shares outstanding.