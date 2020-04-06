What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares are -50.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.51% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.08% and -29.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the EXK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 26, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.53. The forecasts give the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $3.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.08% or 22.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.19, up 15.80% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), on the other hand, is trading around $24.35 with a market cap of $3.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Sealed Air Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 270,327 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,117 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 30.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 153.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sealed Air Corporation having a total of 617 institutions that hold shares in the company.