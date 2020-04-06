What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares are -44.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.22% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.50% and -44.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the SAIL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Sell on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.92. The forecasts give the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.91% or 12.33%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, up 12.10% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 540,691 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 908,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 293,749 and 283,265 in purchases and sales respectively.

McClain Mark D., a CEO and President at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $316427.0 at $15.82 per share on Mar 16. The CEO and President had earlier sold another 36,000 SAIL shares valued at $569567.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $15.82 per share. McMartin James Cameron (Director) sold 42,000 shares at $16.92 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $710821.0 while McMartin James Cameron, (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Mar 09 for $296960.0 with each share fetching $19.80.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), on the other hand, is trading around $38.60 with a market cap of $50.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $71.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.50% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of Nova Scotia having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 109.99 million shares worth more than $6.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 55.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.15 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.