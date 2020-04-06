What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – TechnipFMC plc (FTI), Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares are -66.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.65% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.17% down YTD and -66.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.84% and -47.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Berenberg recommended the FTI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.56. The forecasts give the TechnipFMC plc stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.59% or -30.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -92.90% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.17, up 9.00% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,058,022 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 65,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,055,022 and 11,379 in purchases and sales respectively.

OLEARY JOHN C G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $26750.0 at $5.35 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 FTI shares valued at $25400.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $5.08 per share. Piou Olivier (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $5.41 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $108200.0 while Piou Olivier, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 28 for $151100.0 with each share fetching $15.11.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), on the other hand, is trading around $237.03 with a market cap of $250.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $317.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mastercard Incorporated (MA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 57.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.4 billion. This represented a 45.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.24 billion from $25.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $688.0 million while total current assets were at $16.9 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.18 billion, significantly higher than the $6.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.46 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 112 times at Mastercard Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 275,394 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,060,209 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 113.44M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 869.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mastercard Incorporated having a total of 2,842 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.56 million shares worth more than $21.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 66.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.83 billion and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.