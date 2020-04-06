News

What should you know before buying stock in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

By Richard Addington

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 95.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 5.20% and 19.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -16.02% off its SMA200. GHSI registered a loss of -34.91% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3926 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3603.

The stock witnessed a -3.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.34%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 20.63% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $35.80M and $0.90M in sales. and $0.90M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 160.36% and -89.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-192.00%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 6.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.23% while institutional investors hold 3.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.33M, and float is at 73.41M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 3.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares valued at $439282.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 209832.0 shares valued at $46228.0 to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 139961.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $30834.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 92543.0 with a market value of $20388.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

