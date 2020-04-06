What should you know before buying stock in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is -89.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -49.94% and -82.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing -15.25% at the moment leaves the stock -87.08% off its SMA200. HLX registered -87.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.30.

The stock witnessed a -83.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.62%, and is -46.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.49% over the week and 26.40% over the month.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $153.16M and $751.90M in sales. and $751.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.25% and -90.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $163.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), with 8.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.01% while institutional investors hold 110.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.16M, and float is at 141.00M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 103.39% of the Float.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRATZ OWEN E, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KRATZ OWEN E bought 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $375900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.07 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Sparks Scott Andrew (EVP and COO) sold a total of 11,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $9.37 per share for $110004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 253342.0 shares of the HLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, LOVOI JOHN (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $8.98 for $134700.0. The insider now directly holds 241,498 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX).

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading -51.05% down over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -89.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.61% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.