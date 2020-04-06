Which institution holds the most shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.70 and a high of $37.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $26.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01%.

Currently trading at $28.75, the stock is 18.07% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.68 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. PTON registered a gain of 28.75% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.33.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.05%, and is 10.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.49% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 1977 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $1.23B in sales. and $1.23B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 62.43% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $477.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.00% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 280.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 182.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.18M, and float is at 43.81M with Short Float at 53.48%. Institutions hold 182.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.74 million shares valued at $390.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.34% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.05 million shares valued at $143.4 million to account for 11.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.33 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $94.48 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $90.66 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hadley Harbor Master Investors, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hadley Harbor Master Investors sold 530,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $24.85 per share for a total of $13.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.96 million shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that LYNCH WILLIAM (President) sold a total of 59,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $24.41 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1724.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Hadley Harbor Master Investors (10% Owner) disposed off 434,211 shares at an average price of $24.51 for $10.64 million. The insider now directly holds 5,493,467 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).