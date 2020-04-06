Which institution holds the most shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is -0.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $133.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.53% off the consensus price target high of $166.61 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 85.1% higher than the price target low of $94.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is -6.19% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing -6.18% at the moment leaves the stock 24.91% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 70.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.81.

The stock witnessed a -15.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.37%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 57638 employees, a market worth around $9.75B and $13.15B in sales. and $13.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.94 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.69% and -20.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $18.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 512.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 56.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 64.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 690.78M, and float is at 486.46M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 58.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.94 million shares valued at $339.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 22.03 million shares valued at $312.24 million to account for 4.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 16.93 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $239.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 15.64 million with a market value of $221.65 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -51.09% down over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 31.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.04% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.