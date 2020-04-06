Which Institutions Own Shares In Fitbit Inc. (FIT)?

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is -2.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.35 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.93% higher than the price target low of $7.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 1.00% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.13 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 20.41% off its SMA200. FIT registered 7.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.62%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Fitbit Inc. (FIT) has around 1684 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $1.43B in sales. and $1.43B in sales Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.76% and -11.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.00%).

Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fitbit Inc. (FIT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fitbit Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $265.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Fitbit Inc. (FIT), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 92.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.98M, and float is at 232.68M with Short Float at 30.63%. Institutions hold 91.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares valued at $141.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the FIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 19.36 million shares valued at $127.19 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.85 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $104.14 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 5.85% of the shares totaling 13.81 million with a market value of $90.71 million.

Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Fitbit Inc. (FIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devine Jeffrey P, the company’s EVP of Operations. SEC filings show that Devine Jeffrey P sold 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.17 per share for a total of $864318.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31195.0 shares.

Fitbit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MISSAN ANDY (EVP, General Counsel, Sect.) sold a total of 6,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.00 per share for $40884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 127431.0 shares of the FIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, KISLING RONALD W (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $6.17 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 80,887 shares of Fitbit Inc. (FIT).

Fitbit Inc. (FIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 23.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 84.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.51.