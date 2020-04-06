Which Institutions Own Shares In PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is -14.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.07 and a high of $124.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $93.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.61% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 16.01% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.39, the stock is -5.03% and -15.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.59 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -14.75% off its SMA200. PYPL registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.75.

The stock witnessed a -17.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.05%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 23200 employees, a market worth around $116.66B and $17.77B in sales. and $17.77B in sales Current P/E ratio is 44.63 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.57% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $4.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

2,431 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 86.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 86.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.26 million shares valued at $10.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 74.09 million shares valued at $8.01 billion to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 59.52 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $6.44 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 46.33 million with a market value of $5.01 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHULMAN DANIEL H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $96.63 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596803.0 shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Karczmer Aaron (EVP, RRPS Chief Risk Complianc) sold a total of 51,690 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $112.17 per share for $5.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33469.0 shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Pentland Adele Louise (EVP, Chief Bus Aff & Legal Off) disposed off 92,700 shares at an average price of $107.63 for $9.98 million. The insider now directly holds 52,907 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) that is trading -40.27% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.