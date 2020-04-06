Which Institutions Own Shares In Welltower Inc. (WELL)?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -54.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $93.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53%.

Currently trading at $37.26, the stock is -22.26% and -46.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.63 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock -54.47% off its SMA200. WELL registered -51.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.54.

The stock witnessed a -51.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.31%, and is -25.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 16.25% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $15.52B and $5.12B in sales. and $5.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.08 and Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.52% and -60.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Welltower Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

1,170 institutions hold shares in Welltower Inc. (WELL), with 623.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 92.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 416.42M, and float is at 409.93M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 92.46% of the Float.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 29 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -64.67% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -30.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.