Who are the Institutional Holders in Amcor plc (AMCR)?

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is -27.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $11.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $10.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.10 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $8.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 3.02% and -15.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing -4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. AMCR registered a loss of -17.91% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.76.

The stock witnessed a -16.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.26%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $13.11B and $11.09B in sales. and $11.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.72. Distance from 52-week low is 35.17% and -33.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amcor plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

612 institutions hold shares in Amcor plc (AMCR), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 31.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 1.58B. Institutions hold 31.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 96.94 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.04% of the AMCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 90.91 million shares valued at $985.41 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 58.6 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $635.2 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 20.79 million with a market value of $225.36 million.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roegner Eric V, the company’s President,Amcor Rigid Plastics. SEC filings show that Roegner Eric V bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.93 per share for a total of $9493.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1100.0 shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Roegner Eric V (President,Amcor Rigid Plastics) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.93 per share for $177900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Wilson Ian (Executive Vice President) acquired 72,000 shares at an average price of $6.60 for $475200.0. The insider now directly holds 128,609 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).