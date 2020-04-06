Who are the Institutional Holders in Athersys Inc. (ATHX)?

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is 134.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 54.92% and 88.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.2 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 104.00% off its SMA200. ATHX registered 89.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 114.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6509 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3999.

The stock witnessed a 136.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.07%, and is 46.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.05% over the week and 26.09% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $463.16M and $5.60M in sales. and $5.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 154.87% and -34.25% from its 52-week high.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -95.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -93.40% in year-over-year returns.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Athersys Inc. (ATHX), with 18.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.07% while institutional investors hold 24.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.82M, and float is at 145.74M with Short Float at 7.52%. Institutions hold 21.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.01 million shares valued at $12.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the ATHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.48 million shares valued at $7.97 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M&G Investment Management Ltd which holds 4.22 million shares representing 2.57% and valued at over $5.19 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $2.95 million.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Laura K, the company’s Senior Vice Pres Finance. SEC filings show that Campbell Laura K sold 137,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $3.81 per share for a total of $525395.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371628.0 shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Campbell Laura K (Senior Vice Pres Finance) sold a total of 51,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $2.90 per share for $149357.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 509522.0 shares of the ATHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Campbell Laura K (Senior Vice Pres Finance) disposed off 44,929 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $107834.0. The insider now directly holds 561,005 shares of Athersys Inc. (ATHX).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -50.87% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -1.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.09% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.35.