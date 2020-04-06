Who are the Institutional Holders in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is -81.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $18.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The LADR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 54.8% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is -55.57% and -75.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing -25.82% at the moment leaves the stock -79.27% off its SMA200. LADR registered -79.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.2447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.0457.

The stock witnessed a -79.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.21%, and is -49.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.08% over the week and 35.06% over the month.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $440.33M and $503.90M in sales. and $503.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.94 and Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.92% and -82.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ladder Capital Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $77.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), with 8.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.53% while institutional investors hold 65.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.89M, and float is at 100.62M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 60.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.2 million shares valued at $165.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the LADR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.64 million shares valued at $155.91 million to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 3.08 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $55.53 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $50.22 million.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCormack Pamela, the company’s President. SEC filings show that McCormack Pamela bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $24030.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 525465.0 shares.

Ladder Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that McCormack Pamela (President) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $16.03 per share for $25648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 523965.0 shares of the LADR stock.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading -32.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.58% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.